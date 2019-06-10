Activus Emerges from Stealth Mode, Launches CX BPO Start-Up at Genesys Xperience19

CustomerView's Conversational Behavioral Analytics Genesys Xperience 19 Denver Colorado June 10 - 13 Activus Connect Elevating Experiences

New offering built on Genesys PureCloud Taps CustomerView’s AI-Driven Conversational Behavioral Analytics takes CX to new heights

This is a very exciting day for the Activus team.” — Felix Serrano, Co-Founder, CEO of Activus Connect

DENVER, COLORADO, US, June 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CustomerView®, a pioneer in leveraging cloud-based big data analytics to capture every customer interaction in every channel to measure compliance, productivity, call resolution and sentiment, has announced a new integration with the Genesys PureCloud application. The integration was launched to support ActivusConnect™, a start up contact center company established by industry veterans.

Activus, which is coming out of stealth mode at Genesys Xperience19, takes customer service and experience management to new heights. It by provides the ambassadors who represent the brands using Activus with the information and insights they can use to delight customers with every interaction.

Hosted by Genesys, the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions, Xperience19 brings together over 2,000 industry leaders and will be held June 10-13 in Denver, with a theme this year of “Make every moment count.”

“We are honored to have brought Activus to Genesys when we learned about their vision and commitment to bringing the very best people together with the latest innovations in customer experience technology,” said Joe Galvin, founder and CEO of CustomerView. “Felix Serrano and his co-founder Minerva Serrano have deep experience in the industry and are genuinely committed to creating an environment where ambassadors, their coaches, and their customers work together in an efficient and enlightened way to make everybody happy. When we understood what they were innovating, we recommended they build on Genesys PureCloud, and the rest is history.”

“This is a very exciting day for the Activus team,” said Serrano. “Working with CustomerView and Genesys has been a true pleasure, and the opportunity for us to lead and innovate with two world-class companies reflects our commitment to build the best organization in the industry. We are passionate about combining positive human energy and talent with the most intelligent software and advanced cloud-based platform. We had a dream to build a unique company and culture that brands will love to work with because they know their customers will be treated with great professionalism and kindness. With CustomerView’s behavioral analytics and quality assurance automation capabilities, we can truly understand ‘What Great Looks Like’. And, we have the tools and information to continuously deliver our brand commitment “Elevating Experiences” that deepen loyalty and differentiate brands that value the role great people play in representing their products and services.”

In addition to exhibiting in the Partner Pavilion, Galvin and Serrano will be sharing the story of their collaboration and illustrating how their integration with the Genesys PureCloud application leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning-based behavior analytics.

“As customer experience continues to evolve, organizations must adapt and learn how to harness new technology in compelling ways. Activus is giving brands yet another way to build valuable, lasting relationships by leveraging the Genesys Customer Experience Platform,” said Paul Rolfe, vice president of global partners and alliances for Genesys. “We’re thrilled that Activus chose Xperience19 to come out of stealth mode – it’s the perfect event for this exciting launch.”

Xperience19 is an annual conference for customers and partners to join forces and explore innovations in customer experience and the digital world. Attendees will experience breakout sessions and keynote speakers highlighting the latest developments in AI, cloud migration, security, change management, real-world analytics, asynchronous messaging, and more.

Join the conversation on social media at #Xpr19

ABOUT CUSTOMERVIEW

CustomerView® is a premier Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) platform and solutions developed by CR-X, Inc., a global innovator whose big-data engine spans industries including telecom, finance, health care, utilities and travel. With a cloud-based big data analytics engine, and a platform design to make integration of our AI solutions easy and scalable, CustomerView supports all corporate functions, beyond information technology to include customer service, sales, marketing, finance, and the C-Suite. We share extraordinary information and insights on customer activity and provide predictive guidance that enhances the performance of agents and the entire contact center team. Learn more at www.customerview.net.

ABOUT ACTIVUS CONNECT

Activus Connect™ is a premium provider of outsourced customer care solutions focused on Elevating Experiences. We provide a full suite of multilingual voice & non-voice services across all channels used by customers. Our services include customer service, sales, collections, technical support and emergency response. Activus Connect leverages the latest cloud-based technologies and smart security protocols (PCI & HIPPA compliant), ensuring our team members, partners & their customers information is properly safeguarded. Our remote, multilingual, at-home ambassadors are located coast to coast including Puerto Rico. Learn more at www.activusconnect.com.



Company Contacts

Brad Richards

bradr@customerview.net

Felix Serrano

felix@activusconnect.com

Agency Contact

Cynthia Artin

cynthia@artinarts.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.