Customer Experience Has Never Been Better: Activus Connect Launches A Business Blending Great Humans with Technology

A new kind of CX solutions company premieres at Genesys Xperience 19 in partnership with CustomerView

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, June 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The co-founders of Activus Connect™ today revealed they are open for business, a new kind of business with a mission to deliver virtual customer experience services on a cloud-based platform enabling businesses to distinguish their brands through friendly and efficient conversations, while bringing great career opportunities to “ambassadors” who can work from home, and do what they love with the best tools available.

This woman and minority owned business, established by husband and wife team Felix and Minerva Serrano, combines their experience in the contact center industry with their passion for improving lives and creating a new kind of connected culture of like-minded people who are equally passionate about making a difference with every interaction.

“This is a perfect time to build new business models and environments where all people can feel better about where they work and what they do, which is reflected in how they serve others,” said Felix Serrano, co-founder and CEO. “Technology enables us to offer truly dedicated, naturally kind, creative and intelligent people to ‘answer the call’ and represent companies for whom keeping customers happy and engaged is part of their mission, and ability to remain relevant and positioned to grow in an increasingly competitive world.”

Activus takes customer service and experience management to new heights. It provides the ambassadors who represent the brands using Activus with the information and insights they can use to delight customers with every interaction. With an ecosystem of technology partners, the company has built its own platform using everything from a foundational cloud platform from one of the top contact center companies in the world to Artificial Intelligence which helps agents and their managers collaborate to continually improve service (and brings their customers unprecedented insights into behaviors that make a positive difference).

The company has also established a broad footprint of securely connected data centers, and is one of the first to use Virtual Desktop Integration technology to deliver their desktop and mobile application as a service to hundreds and thousands of people who can interact with the platform in convenient, efficient and secure ways on their desktop and laptop computers, as well as on their smartphones and tablets.

“As excited as we are about working with state-of-the art technology and connectivity partners,” co-founder and CFO Minerva Serrano said, “what makes our new company different is that we’re only using this technology to bring joyful career opportunities to our team, while bringing kind and meaningful conversations to our clients and their customers. Making a profound difference by creating a business with a sense of social purpose, supporting the communities we work in, and non-profit organizations to advance their missions, is an honor we take very seriously. We believe this kind of culture and company is the future of work, of business and of lives well lived at a scale we couldn’t have imagined a decade ago. We’re putting innovation to good work.”

The company is being introduced at Genesys™ Xperience 19, a conference and expo being held in Denver June 10 – 13.

Felix Serrano will be sharing the story of their collaboration with Genesys (PureCloud™) and CustomerView® illustrating how their integration with both company’s technologies leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning-based behavior analytics to enable what Activus Connect calls Smart Virtual™.

“Rarely do we come across visionaries like Felix and Minerva in the CX industry,” said Joe Galvin, founder and CEO of CustomerView. “When we learned about their vision to go beyond traditional cloud contact center and work-at-home approaches, we saw the potential to help them and their customers understand what great looks like. It’s one thing to offer amazing ambassadors who deliver the highest level of service, and another thing to prove it, which is what our platform does. In addition, we are supporting their culture of coaching and encouragement, training and development, which enhances experiences across the board as our Conversational Behavioral Analytics dramatically reduces time spent collecting, analyzing and creating big data insights so time can be spent being more human.”



