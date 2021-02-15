Contentserv and Solteq Offer Next-Gen PIM Solutions to Brands and Retailers
The strategic partnership promises joint Nordic-wide PIM practice
We’re able to offer our customers a new growth path by utilizing Contentserv's data model that easily adapts to various needs and business areas.”ERMATINGEN, THURGAU, SWITZERLAND, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contentserv, the global Product Experience platform provider, announces its latest implementation and reselling partnership with Solteq, a leading Nordic IT service provider and software house specializing in digital business solutions and vertical software markets. The partnership allows both companies to leverage synergies and expand their offerings to their respective customers in the region.
— Juha Rokkanen, EVP of Solteq Digital
Solteq’s goal is to simplify the digital world and enable seamless omnichannel commerce. With a long history of providing comprehensive data and information management services to omnichannel businesses, Solteq was looking for a PIM solution capable of handling the varying needs of differently sized organizations while at the same time allowing for quick implementation and easy scalability.
By adding Contentserv’s highly flexible, cloud-based Product Information Management (PIM) solution to its partner portfolio, Solteq can support medium-sized businesses and enterprises in the manufacturing and retail industries with an awarded, market-leading system. At the same time, Contentserv will increase its footprint in the Nordics by making its leading product experience solutions accessible to a broader local audience.
“Contentserv is a great addition to our portfolio of services, and we have great expectations of joining our forces to build a Nordic-wide PIM practice,” says Juha Rokkanen, EVP of Solteq Digital. “Together, we’re able to offer our customers a new growth path by utilizing the Contentserv data model that easily adapts to different needs and new business areas.”
Contentserv’s cloud-based PIM and DAM solutions consolidate product data and digital assets across an organization into a central repository, establishing a single, trusted source of information. The solution allows customers to onboard, enrich and syndicate consistent and up-to-date product content. Furthermore, with Contentserv brands and retailers can leverage advanced data quality management, highly automated workflows, and various standard integrations to seamlessly connect with marketplaces, e-commerce, and print channels.
“With the right scale of business and the right geographical coverage, Solteq is the perfect partner for us in the Nordics,” says Sven Munk, SVP of Global Technologies & Alliances at Contentserv. “The combination of its PIM experience, our leading Time-to-Value PIM solution, and the agile, dynamic nature and expertise of both companies, all make for a force to be reckoned with.”
This strategic partnership will enable both organizations to offer a flexible PIM solution that enables organizations in the Nordics to quickly achieve their product information management goals and provide accurate, rich, and relevant information to their external channels, delivering outstanding product experiences to their own customers.
About Solteq
Solteq is a Nordic provider of IT services and software solutions specializing in the digitalization of business and industry-specific software. The key sectors in which the company has long-term experience include retail, industry, energy, and services. The company operates in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, and the UK. The company employs 600 IT professionals.
Learn more at https://www.solteq.com/
About Contentserv
Contentserv enables retailers and brands to develop groundbreaking product experiences of the future by fully exploiting advanced technologies’ potential. Our vision is to make the daily lives of marketers and product teams easier by providing them with an advanced, complete, business-focused platform emphasizing time-to-value.
By combining Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM), and Marketing Experience Management (MXM) into one single platform, Contentserv allows retailers and brand owners to offer the rich, relevant and emotional product experiences that exceed their customers’ expectations.
Learn more at https://www.contentserv.com/
Petra Kiermeier
Contentserv Group AG
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn