ANIL UZUN Will Talk about Digital Photography Tips on Youtube

ANIL UZUN will give tips on digital photography on Thursday, Feb 25, at 7.00pm CET on Youtube. He will broadcast live and answer the questions from the viewers.

VALLETTA, MALTA, February 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANIL UZUN says “The basics of photography applies no matter how an image is captured - whether digital or analog. On Friday, I’ll tell you all about lenses, shutter speed, depth of field, focus and everything you need to know. I will also share with you the tips that I’ve learned in years and will try to help you take fantastic photos!”ANIL UZUN also adds “The tips that I will provide you with are fearless. These are the tips that I’ve derived from my experience in photography. In my experience, you need to be fearless to conquer the digital photography world. Pay the price for experimenting, do what it takes. Digital photography is fun and you can always play with the outcome and give the best you can!”ANIL UZUN will talk live on Youtube about digital photography tips. The broadcast is scheduled for Friday, February 26, at 08.00pm.Who is ANIL UZUN?ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in İstanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. ANIL UZUN still lives in Istanbul, facilitating projects for independent photography artists. He organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations with his books. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and continues to travel around the world to take photos.