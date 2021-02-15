Robotic Machinery Has Created Immense Demand In The Milking Machines Market

Milking Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Milking Machines Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Robotic milking machines have created immense demand in the milking machinery market. More dairy farmers are looking to robotic-milking systems because of the difficulty in finding a dependable workforce or being able to afford labor costs. In January 2019, GEA launched a GEA DairyRobot R9500 Milking Robot which brings a new level of intelligent milking to the farm.

Similarly, in April 2018, LELY introduced a new robot milking machinery called Astronaut A5. Lely Astronaut A5 is intended to convey top-level usability, longevity, and reliability and produces a healthy and stress-free milking experience for both the farmers and their cows. With the Lely Astronaut A5, convenience has been further improved with a new hybrid arm that is placid, faster, energy-efficient, and more precise as compared to results from manual milking. Robotic milking machinery is increasingly being used in the milking industry by dairy farmers for extracting milk from cattle. Animals in robotic-milking systems are undergoing less physical pressure and have expanded autonomy and freedom of movement, less-organized timetables, and lower pressure, all resulting in a better quantity of milk.

The global milking machines market size is expected to grow from $3.67 billion in 2020 to $4.22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The milking machine market is expected to reach $6.87 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.

TBRC’s milking machines market research report is segmented by product type into fully automatic, semi-automatic, by livestock into cow, sheep, goat, buffalo, others, and by application into micro-dairy farms, macro dairy farms, and others.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Milk And Butter Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/milk-and-butter-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Dairy Food Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dairy-food-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Dairy Alternatives Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dairy-alternatives-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Autonomous Farm Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-farm-equipment-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-refrigeration-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Bovine Mastitis Drugs And Diagnostics Market - By Product (Antibiotics, Pain Relievers, Surgery, Vaccines), By Disease (Clinical Mastitis, Sub-clinical Mastitis), By Type (CMT Kits, PCR Testing, On-Farm Diagnostic Kits, Others), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Veterinary Centers, Others) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bovine-mastitis-drugs-and-diagnostics-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.