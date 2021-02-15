Cuyahoga County Grand Jury Issues No-Bill in Desmond Franklin Case

(CLEVELAND, Ohio) — A Cuyahoga County grand jury has voted to not return an indictment in the homicide of Desmond Franklin.

On April 9, 2020, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department initiated an investigation into the death of Desmond Franklin. An off-duty Cleveland Division of Police Officer, Jose Garcia, while driving westbound on Forestdale, observed a theft in progress at the Convenient Food Mart. As stated by Garcia, a verbal exchange occurred between him and Franklin. Garcia left the Convenient Food Mart and was followed by Franklin in his vehicle. The two vehicles met, at which point Franklin pointed a handgun at Garcia from his vehicle. This action by Franklin initiated a deadly force action which resulted in the death of Franklin near Riverside Cemetery on Pearl Road and Riverside Drive.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecution Section prosecuted the case.

A video recording of Attorney General Dave Yost's remarks about the case is available on the attorney general’s Facebook page.

