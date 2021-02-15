Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 97 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,891 in the last 365 days.

Cuyahoga County Grand Jury Issues No-Bill in Desmond Franklin Case

(CLEVELAND, Ohio) — A Cuyahoga County grand jury has voted to not return an indictment in the homicide of Desmond Franklin.

On April 9, 2020, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department initiated an investigation into the death of Desmond Franklin. An off-duty Cleveland Division of Police Officer, Jose Garcia, while driving westbound on Forestdale, observed a theft in progress at the Convenient Food Mart. As stated by Garcia, a verbal exchange occurred between him and Franklin. Garcia left the Convenient Food Mart and was followed by Franklin in his vehicle. The two vehicles met, at which point Franklin pointed a handgun at Garcia from his vehicle. This action by Franklin initiated a deadly force action which resulted in the death of Franklin near Riverside Cemetery on Pearl Road and Riverside Drive.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecution Section prosecuted the case.

A video recording of Attorney General Dave Yost's remarks about the case is available on the attorney general’s Facebook page.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

You just read:

Cuyahoga County Grand Jury Issues No-Bill in Desmond Franklin Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.