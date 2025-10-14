Washington County Man Sentenced to Prison for 1995 Murders of Mother and Child

(MARIETTA, Ohio) — A 53-year-old Washington County man was sentenced this afternoon to 20 years to life in prison for a decades-old double murder, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.



“These victims – a young mother and her baby – had their entire lives ahead of them,” Yost said. “Today’s sentence does not restore everything they could have been, but it does finally hold a murderer accountable for his actions.”



The sentencing of Scott Hickman, of Waterford, follows his August conviction on felony charges of aggravated murder and murder for the 1995 deaths of Kimberly Fulton, 28, and her 17-month-old son, Daniel.



Detectives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation reopened the cold case in 2019, 24 years after the Fultons’ bodies were discovered in a burnt-out mobile home in Palmer Township on March 5, 1995. The investigation revealed that the victims had died before the fire started.



Attorneys from Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section presented the case to a Washington County jury, who found Hickman responsible for the homicides.

