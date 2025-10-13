Physician Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting

(YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio) — A Pennsylvania doctor is facing felony charges after traveling to Ohio to allegedly have sex with a minor, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene announced today.



Dr. Robert Zewe, Jr., 50, of Erie, has been charged with compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony; possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and engaging in prostitution, a misdemeanor.



Undercover agents with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Zewe on Friday in the Youngstown area after he allegedly agreed to pay for sex with a fictitious underage girl and her mother.



The task force is organized under Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and led by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office. The task force includes representatives from the Ohio Investigative Unit, East Palestine Police Department, Salem Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, BCI, Youngstown Police Department, Austintown Police Department, Beaver Township Police Department, Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations.



Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law. MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417 -30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.