Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,021 in the last 365 days.

Yost Announces Nearly $280,000 Grant for Peace Officer Training

(LONDON, Ohio) — Ohio peace officers can take advanced training courses in traffic-safety and impaired-driving enforcement at no cost to them or their agencies, thanks to grant funding announced today by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
 
“Specialized training equals better policing and safer streets,” Yost said. “This is a winning investment for Ohio.”
 
The Attorney General’s Office was recently awarded a Traffic Safety Grant totaling $279,750 from the Ohio Department of Public Safety — money that will allow the office to pay for seven advanced courses offered through the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA).
 
The eligible courses are:

  • SFST (Standardized Field Sobriety Testing) Instructor
  • ARIDE (Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement)
  • Traffic Crash Level 1 - Collision Investigation
  • Advanced Traffic Collision Investigation Level 2
  • Vehicle Dynamics
  • RADAR and LIDAR ESMD Operator
  • RADAR and LIDAR ESMD Instructor - NHTSA-approved certification
Officers can register for these free courses through OPOTA Online. There are no upfront costs associated with the training.
 
The grant money can be used through September 2026.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Yost Announces Nearly $280,000 Grant for Peace Officer Training

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more