Yost Announces Nearly $280,000 Grant for Peace Officer Training
(LONDON, Ohio) — Ohio peace officers can take advanced training courses in traffic-safety and impaired-driving enforcement at no cost to them or their agencies, thanks to grant funding announced today by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
“Specialized training equals better policing and safer streets,” Yost said. “This is a winning investment for Ohio.”
The Attorney General’s Office was recently awarded a Traffic Safety Grant totaling $279,750 from the Ohio Department of Public Safety — money that will allow the office to pay for seven advanced courses offered through the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA).
The eligible courses are:
- SFST (Standardized Field Sobriety Testing) Instructor
- ARIDE (Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement)
- Traffic Crash Level 1 - Collision Investigation
- Advanced Traffic Collision Investigation Level 2
- Vehicle Dynamics
- RADAR and LIDAR ESMD Operator
- RADAR and LIDAR ESMD Instructor - NHTSA-approved certification
The grant money can be used through September 2026.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127
-30-
