NEWS RELEASE/ Armed Robbery / Charlotte

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A100497

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Michael Filipek

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-585-8993

DATE/TIME: 2-13-21 / 1820 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Charlotte Country Store

VIOLATION: Armed Robbery

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02-13-2021 at approximately 1620 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a robbery at 20 Jackson Hill Rd; the Charlotte Country Store. Initial investigation revealed a single unknown male entered the store, demanded money and displayed a weapon. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. The investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks.

Detective Sergeant Michael Filipek

Vermont State Police

Troop A West

802-878-7111

Michael.filipek@vermont.gov