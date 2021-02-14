NEWS RELEASE/ Armed Robbery / Charlotte
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A100497
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Michael Filipek
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-585-8993
DATE/TIME: 2-13-21 / 1820 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Charlotte Country Store
VIOLATION: Armed Robbery
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02-13-2021 at approximately 1620 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a robbery at 20 Jackson Hill Rd; the Charlotte Country Store. Initial investigation revealed a single unknown male entered the store, demanded money and displayed a weapon. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. The investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks.
Detective Sergeant Michael Filipek
Vermont State Police
Troop A West
802-878-7111
Michael.filipek@vermont.gov