Revenue to Host Two Free Tax Webinars in February

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 | 08:29am

NASHVILLE - The Department of Revenue is hosting two free tax webinars in February that are available to the public.

The first webinar, on February 16 at 9 am Central time, will cover how to file business tax and help taxpayers answer any questions they have. You can sign up for the business tax filing webinar here.

The second webinar, on February 23 at 9 am Central time, will cover common sales tax exemptions, including farmers, nurserymen, and timber harvesters; governmental entities; and nonprofit organizations. You can sign up for the sales tax exemption webinar here.

The two tax webinars are part of an ongoing series of free webinars the Department of Revenue is offering to the public as part of its taxpayer education efforts. These live events offer taxpayers, tax practitioners, attorneys, and others the opportunity to learn about the presented topic and ask questions. Dates for future webinars, and recordings of previous webinars, are available on Revenue’s website.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2020 fiscal year, it collected $15.1 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.2 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.  To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue .

