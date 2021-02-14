Farm and Food Book Week Brings Ag Stories to Life

Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) is excited to host the first-ever Minnesota Farm and Food Book Week, an opportunity for classrooms across Minnesota to see and hear virtual agriculture-themed book readings by special guest readers, including Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

Classrooms can join online at multiple times Tuesday, February 16 – Friday, February 19, 2021, as readers present stories throughout each day related to farming and food.

“I’m really looking forward to sharing Click, Clack, Moo which is a big favorite around our house,” Flanagan said. “Reading to our children is one of the best ways to help develop literacy skills and instill a love of reading. Books like these are great to help students understand more about the important role agriculture plays in our lives and our connection to the land.”

Guest readers will also include:

Patrice Bailey, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Assistant Commissioner

Heather Brown, WCCO Morning News Anchor

Cael Carlson, U of M Golden Gopher Wrestler

Brenna Connelly, Princess Kay of the Milky Way

CJ Ham, Minnesota Vikings Player

Stephanie Johnson, Executive Director: Twins Community Fund

Tracy Maurer, Minnesota Author

Thom Petersen, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner

Amanda Radke, Author

Jasmine Stringer, Speaker

John Thomas, Vice President of Basketball Development: Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx

Jaycie Thomsen, U of M Golden Gopher Cross Country and Track Athlete

Carrie Tollefson, Olympic Runner

Michelle Weber, Minnesota Author and Illustrator

Emilee Xayanourom, MN FFA Vice President

Classrooms that attend will be entered to win one of five book bundles from the MAITC Foundation worth $200 each.

To register and for more information about the lineup, including times and books, visit the MAITC website.

