Florida's Sir Hemp Co. Expands into the Pet CBD Oil Market With Full Spectrum CBD for Cats & Dogs

Pet parents who use CBD Oil are starting to give it to their pets. Florida Hemp Extracts Manufacturer Sir Hemp Co. announces launch of CBD for Cats & Dogs.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, February 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sir Hemp Co. , one of Florida's premier hemp extracts manufacturer will be launching this Spring a new line of CBD Oil for Cats & Dogs. The company’s mission to produce ‘CBD The Right Way ™’ will translate to the pet friendly products being introduced.“CBD for Cats & Dogs is the natural progression for our company to take. I am super excited about our upcoming CBD pet products! I have three cats and a dog; I have always been hesitant to administer other ‘Pet CBD Brands’ as there isn’t uniform regulation with regard to these products. Luckily, the State of Florida, although late into the introduction and regulation of hemp extracts, has strict guidelines when it comes to manufacturing hemp extracts including, CBD, in addition to regulation regarding pet consumables. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services lays out a strict guideline for us to follow”, said Sir Hemp Co. President & Founder, Alfredo Cernuda.“Our CBD for cats & dogs will be manufactured from the same premium full-spectrum hemp CBD oil used in our human line of CBD products. Apart from the State required label stating: ‘NOT FOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION’, there is not much difference between the human and pet CBD oil other than the potency. Just like our full spectrum CBD tinctures, our line of CBD for cats and dogs will be manufactured in-house from U.S. grown premium industrial hemp. We control from seed to bottle ensuring that the final product your four-legged friend ingest is manufactured to the same high quality as that for human ingestion. After all, our pets are our family and as a family-owned business, this concept really hits home. When you buy from Sir Hemp Co. you become part of our family.”The full spectrum CBD will contain cannabidiol (CBD) in addition to other cannabinoids naturally found in the hemp plant including up to 0.3% THC. The amount of THC is not sufficient to get your cat or dog “high”, yet has proven to work synergistically with all the other cannabinoids in what is known as “The Entourage Effect”. Both cat and dog owners alike are realizing the benefits of CBD. They themselves take CBD and want to be able to pass on the same benefits for their pets, especially those who suffer from anxiety and joint pain. Clinical studies have shown promising results regarding the effectiveness of Cannabidiol (CBD) treatment in helping relieve pain and promote activity in pets with osteoarthritis. In a 2011 study, 61% of cats six years or older had arthritis in at least one joint and 82% of cats greater than 13 years old suffer from arthritis. Therefore, the use of CBD is promising in reducing pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis.Not only will the full spectrum hemp CBD oil be verified the same number of times as it’s human counterpart, all pet parents can verify what is in our CBD Oil via a QR code right on each bottle. This QR code will link to the laboratory test conducted by an independent ISO-certified and USDA approved laboratory. Testing will consist of cannabinoid potency, as well as heavy metals, residual solvents, mycotoxins, and pathogenic microbiology. As a pet parent no compromise will be spared in manufacturing these products. “Quality and transparency are key. Letting each pet owner have access instantly to the laboratory test is very important, to our motto of CBD The Right Way ™”.Information regarding each individual tincture potency and size offering will be released in the upcoming weeks. In the interim, be sure to learn more about Sir Hemp Co.’s premium Florida made hemp CBD extracts at SirHempCo.com, read more about ' CBD for Cats – CBD Oil for Cats Answered: What you should know ', and be sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook @SirHempCo.*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please consult with your Veterinarian prior to administering CBD to your pet.