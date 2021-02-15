Puga Ortiz Sponsors SANFORD & HALL Report on International Cyber Policy (159+ million)
Virtual series draws on national security career experiences of cohosts Adriana Sanford, a global threats expert, and Rear Admiral U.S. Navy Garry E. Hall (ret)
We are fortunate to have real-world leaders helping us to take some control of the dynamics of change during this global pandemic crisis.”SANTIAGO, CHILE, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Puga Ortiz Abogados proudly sponsors the Sanford & Hall virtual series. Regularly featured with an audience reach of 159+ million throughout North America, Europe, and Latin America, The Sanford & Hall Report draws on national security career experiences from 9/11 to the modern pandemic of cohosts Adriana Sanford, J.D., dual LL.M., a global threats expert, and retired Rear Admiral U.S. Navy Garry E. Hall.
— Cristian Edwards, Partner, Puga Ortiz Abogados
Puga Ortiz attorney Adriana Sanford is an award-winning cybersecurity law expert with multiple law degrees, an international TV commentator, who appears regularly as a CNN en Español analyst to 93+ million viewers, and an American Program Bureau keynote speaker at some of the world’s top technology, legal, compliance, and security industry conferences, including Private Equity International’s 2021 Private Fund Compliance Forum.
Rear Adm. Hall (USN) received a political appointment to serve as a senior director of the National Security Council at the White House and as special assistant to the president for National Security Affairs. On the NSC, he was responsible for human rights, humanitarian assistance, immigration and migration, United Nations operations, and democracies.
The notable lineup for the March 11th episode on International Cyber Policy includes:
• Dr. Lucian Cernat, Head of Global Regulatory Cooperation and International Procurement Negotiations, European Commission
• Russell Harrison, Director of Government Relations, IEEE–USA
• Dr. Rhonda Farrell, Founder of Cyber and STEAM Global Innovation Alliance; U.S.M.C. Veteran
• Jeff Schermerhorn, Regional Leader, FINEX, Cyber and E&O, Willis Towers Watson
• Christine Runnegar, Board Member of Internet Security Research Group
The 2021 New Year’s Edition on Remote Workforce Solutions and Cybersecurity Ecosystems featured:
• Esti Peshin, Vice President and General Manager of the Cyber Division, Israel Aerospace Industries
• José M. Hernández, NASA astronaut, whose inspiring life’s story is coming to Netflix in 2022
• Aanchal Gupta, Vice President, Azure Security, Microsoft; former Director of Security at Facebook
• James Gordon, Leader of Economic Recovery, Intel COVID-19 Pandemic Response Technology Initiative (PRTI); former Chief of Staff for Intel's President
The Sanford & Hall Report is available through the Gene Rainbolt Graduate School of Business of Michael F. Price College of Business at The University of Oklahoma, where attorney Sanford serves as Acting-Director of Executive Education; as Founding Director of The University of Oklahoma's Global Risks & Threats Series Leadership Forum; and as a faculty member of the Price College of Business.
Also proudly sponsoring this March 11th episode are the following:
• Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), which is a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth.
• Berliner Corcoran & Rowe LLP, which is a boutique law firm focused on international law, export and finance controls and sanctions, litigation, national security, government contract, corporate, technology, and intellectual property law.
What people are saying…
“This episode of The Sanford Hall Report on International Cyber Policy is of paramount importance, as cybersecurity challenges can cripple a company.” — Peter Lambert, Senior Vice President, Willis Towers Watson- M&A Group
“As part of Industry 4.0, Internet of Things (IoT) will redefine the transatlantic economic ties. Recent major cyber-incidents reconfirmed the global nature of cyber-threats and the need for closer transatlantic cooperation to improve security standards along supply chains. The Sanford & Hall Report offers an excellent opportunity to address these issues." — Dr. Lucian Cernat, Head of Global Regulatory Cooperation and International Procurement Negotiations, European Commission
“Cyber policy requires a global perspective. Businesses, no matter how large and skilled, simply cannot adequately respond to today's cyber threats without support from the government - theirs and others around the world. This is the perfect time to start looking at how governments are responding to this 21st-century challenge to see what is working and what is not.” — Russell Harrison, Director of Government Relations, IEEE–USA
"We are fortunate to have real-world leaders helping the private sector with economic recovery through The Sanford & Hall Report. They are helping us take some control of the dynamics of change during this global pandemic crisis.” — Cristian Edwards, Partner, Puga Ortiz Abogados
“The Sanford & Hall Report is extremely valuable, as it brings together a diverse panel of experts from all around the world to discuss critical topics like data protection, hybrid workforce solutions, and international cyber policy.” — Aanchal Gupta, Vice President of Azure Security, Microsoft
“This episode of The Sanford & Hall Report is a must view, as it discusses how in the COVID-19 era, governments, critical infrastructures, enterprises, and private citizens must strive to maintain an ongoing balance between business continuity and cybersecurity.” — Esti Peshin, Vice President and General Manager of the Cyber Division, Israel Aerospace Industries
“Developing balanced international cyber policy is critical for global and U.S. security and commerce. The forum will facilitate a cutting-edge discussion of these issues. It will lead to a consideration of other important regulatory and enforcement issues in fields related to international cyber policy that The Sanford & Hall Report will consider.” — Bruce Zagaris, Partner, Berliner Corcoran & Rowe LLP
PUGA OTRIZ ABOGADOS
Founded in 1929 and appearing in the 2021 Best Lawyers list, Puga Ortiz Abogados is known for an extraordinary commitment to clients at the highest level, dependability in a crisis, and creative solutions. With 14 practice groups, the team of 35 expert lawyers is regularly featured by Latin Lawyers, Chambers & Partners, and Best Lawyers.
Puga Ortiz Abogados website is pugaortiz.cl
