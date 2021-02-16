Berliner Corcoran & Rowe LLP Proudly Sponsors Next Episode of The Sanford & Hall Report (Reach 159+ Million) – March 11
Developing balanced international cyber policy is critical for global and U.S. security and commerce. The Sanford & Hall Report will facilitate a cutting-edge discussion of these issues.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berliner Corcoran & Rowe LLP proudly sponsors the next episode of The Sanford & Hall Report on International Cyber Policy. Regularly featured among some of the World's Most Influential Countries with an audience reach of 159+ million, the virtual series draws on national security career experiences of cohosts Adriana Sanford, J.D., dual LL.M., a global threats expert, and retired Rear Admiral Garry E. Hall (USN).
Chilean-American influencer Adriana Sanford is an international TV commentator, who has regularly appeared as an analyst on CNN en Español to 93 million viewers. She is an award-winning cybersecurity law expert and an American Program Bureau keynote to some of the world’s top technology, legal, compliance, and security industry conferences, including Private Equity International’s 2021 Private Fund Compliance Forum.
Rear Adm. Hall, received a political appointment to serve as a senior director of the National Security Council at the White House and as special assistant to the president for National Security Affairs. On the NSC, he was responsible for human rights, humanitarian assistance, immigration and migration, United Nations operations, and democracies.
Also sponsoring The Sanford & Hall Report is a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), and a leading Chilean law firm appearing in the 2021 Best Lawyers list, Puga Ortiz Abogados, where Sanford serves as Of Counsel.
The Sanford & Hall episodes are available through The University of Oklahoma’s research innovation at the Gene Rainbolt Graduate School of Business of the Michael F. Price College of Business, where attorney Sanford also serves as Acting-Director of Executive Education; is a Price College faculty member, and as the founding director of the OU Global Risks & Threats Series Leadership Forum, a four-part COVID-19 series that was launched in response to the global pandemic crisis.
The notable lineup for the March 11th episode on International Cyber Policy includes:
• Dr. Lucian Cernat, Head of Global Regulatory Cooperation and International Procurement Negotiations, European Commission
• Russell Harrison, Director, Government Relations, IEEE–USA
• Jeff Schermerhorn, Regional Leader, FINEX, Cyber, and E&O at Willis Towers Watson
• Dr. Rhonda Farrell, Founder, Cyber and STEAM Global Innovation Alliance; U.S. Marine Corps. Veteran
• Christine Runnegar, Board Member, Internet Security Research Group
“Developing balanced international cyber policy is critical for global and U.S. security and commerce. The forum will facilitate a cutting-edge discussion of these issues. It will lead to a consideration of other important regulatory and enforcement issues in fields related to international cyber policy that The Sanford & Hall Report will consider.” — Bruce Zagaris, Partner, Berliner Corcoran & Rowe LLP
The 2021 New Year’s Edition on Remote Workforce Solutions and Cybersecurity Ecosystems featured:
• Esti Peshin, Vice President and General Manager of the Cyber Division, Israel Aerospace Industries
• José M. Hernández, NASA astronaut, whose inspiring life’s story is coming to Netflix in 2022
• Aanchal Gupta, Vice President, Azure Security, Microsoft; former Director of Security at Facebook
• James Gordon, Leader of Economic Recovery, Intel COVID-19 Pandemic Response Technology Initiative (PRTI); former Chief of Staff for Intel's President
Tracing its heritage back to 1941 and merging into its current composition in 1990, Berliner Corcoran & Rowe LLP is a boutique law firm focused on international law, export and finance controls and sanctions, litigation, national security, government contract, corporate, technology, and intellectual property law. With offices in Washington, D.C., and San Francisco, they serve an international, national, and local clientele including foreign governments, major corporations, small and emerging businesses, and individuals. Their lawyers are known for their commitment to high-quality work, creativity, and cost-effective service. Berliner Corcoran & Rowe LLP is recognized in The U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" and Chambers & Partners.
The Berliner Corcoran & Rowe website is bcr.us
