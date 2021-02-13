Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,848 in the last 365 days.

Mass Vaccination Sites to Increase Capacity

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program and announced that individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions can use the 'Am I Eligible' website starting tomorrow morning. As of 11AM today, New York's health care distribution sites have received 2,129,135 first doses and already administered 90 percent or 1,923,259 first dose vaccinations and 83 percent of first and second doses. The week 9 allocation from the federal government continues being delivered to providers for administration.      

 

"Our vaccine supply is going up, the positivity rate is going down and we're getting one step closer to winning the war against COVID each day," Governor Cuomo said. "The numbers show that we're moving in the right direction, and to maintain this trajectory we must win the footrace between vaccinating New Yorkers as quickly and fairly as possible and keeping the infection rate down. We have the infrastructure in place to get shots in arms as quickly as possible - we just need the supply to do it - and with a new leader in Washington we're finally beginning to get more supply, allowing us to open vaccination appointments up to New Yorkers with comorbidities starting next week. We can almost see the light at the end of this dark tunnel, and it is critical that all New Yorkers continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and act responsibly so that we can defeat this beast once and for all."     

 

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool will be updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions at 8AM on Sunday, with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. Starting next week, local health departments will also receive vaccine allocations for these individuals. People can use the following to show they are eligible:

  • Doctor's letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification 

 

Approximately 7 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The federal government has increased the weekly supply by more than 20 percent over the next three weeks, but New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.     

 

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows. The allocation totals below include 80 percent of the week 9 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday. The total week 9 allocation is also inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program.    

 

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received - 2,129,135

First Doses Administered - 1,923,259; 90%

Second Doses Received - 1,129,450

Second Doses Administered - 772,510    

 

Region

Total Doses Received

(1st and 2nd)

Total Doses Administered

(1st and 2nd)

% of Total Doses Administered/Received

(1st and 2nd)

Capital Region

207,005

166,773

81%

Central New York

169,590

140,806

83%

Finger Lakes

196,435

171,825

87%

Long Island

403,505

348,562

86%

Mid-Hudson

305,865

242,666

79%

Mohawk Valley

91,530

69,730

76%

New York City

1,470,690

1,177,506

80%

North Country

99,875

93,345

93%

Southern Tier

100,525

92,727

92%

Western New York

213,565

191,829

90%

Statewide

3,258,585

2,695,769

83%

 

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites

2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20

90,675

0

90,675

N/A

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27

392,025 

0

392,025

482,700

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03

201,500 

0

201,500

684,200

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10

160,050

90,675

250,725

934,925

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17

209,400

45,825

255,225

1,190,150

Week 6

Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24

250,400

428,100

678,500

1,868,650

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 - 01/31

250,400

160,450

410,850

2,279,500

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 - 02/07

320,525

208,800

529,325

2,808,825

Week 9

Doses arriving

02/8 - 02/14*

254,160

195,600

449,760

3,258,585

*These numbers represent 80 percent of the Week 9 allocation. The full Week 9 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, February 14.  

 

To date, New York's health care distribution sites have administered 90 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government's limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.  

 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.  

 

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.

You just read:

Mass Vaccination Sites to Increase Capacity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.