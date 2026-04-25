Governor Hochul Directs Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Fallen Retired Environmental Conservation Police Officer Ronald J. Bosela

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed that flags on all State government buildings be flown at half-staff until sunset on April 25 in honor of fallen New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officer Ronald J. Bosela.

“In responding to assist in the recovery at the World Trade Center after 9/11, Officer Bosela exhibited exemplary bravery and courage in service to our state and country,” Governor Hochul said. “I offer my deep gratitude and appreciation for his service and extend my condolences to his family, colleagues, and all of those who knew him.”

On February 27, 2026, Officer Bosela passed away from an illness related to his assignment at the World Trade Center following the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. Following the events of 9/11, Officer Bosela was assigned to Ground Zero, the North Tower, following the attacks. He monitored National Guard activities and assisted with moving the command post from Ground Zero to the piers along the Hudson River, which played a vital role in the attack’s immediate aftermath.

He retired in May 2008 from the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement after 20 years of dedicated service.

Officer Bosela was from Clarence, Erie County and is survived by his wife, Georgette, and sons Brian and John, grandchildren Trevor and Hannah, nieces, nephews, and other beloved family members.