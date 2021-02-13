Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-15 Southbound Repairs, Lane Closures Near Jean February 18 in Clark County

JEAN, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces that the inside travel lane along a 1-mile-stretch of southbound Interstate 15 between Mile Markers 16 and 17 (just past Jean) will be closed from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., February 18, in Clark County. The temporary closure is needed to repair spalls in the concrete deck.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

