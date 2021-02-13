Nevada Department of Transportation Hiring for Paid Summer Internships

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is looking ahead to the summer road construction season by accepting applications for paid summer internships through Feb. 26.

The internship program allows students to gain real-life engineering and construction experience with on-the-job training in civil and environmental engineering, including highway construction, maintenance, surveying and asset management, as well as traffic engineering, ADA compliance and civil rights, environmental stewardship and bridge inspection.

The internships take place May through August 2021 and pay up to $19 per hour, depending on education and experience.

Through Feb. 26, applications are being accepted for positions in Carson City, Las Vegas, Reno, Elko, Ely, Tonopah and Winnemucca. Applications can be submitted by selecting the “careers” link of nevadadot.com. Applicants must be a high school graduate and currently enrolled in a college program.

More than 60 students took part in the NDOT internship program in previous years, including administrative office roles. To promote health safety and limit the number of staff in inside locations, internships will this year be limited to 40 interns working outside in highway maintenance, construction and inspection work critical to essential public service. All interns will also be provided a health safety class including COVID-related health safety protocol.

With a mission to help keep Nevada safe and connected, NDOT builds, operates and maintains more than 5,000 miles of state roads and 1,100 bridges.