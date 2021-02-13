Suspect Sought in an Attempted Bank Robbery Offense: 5200 Block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Attempted Bank Robbery offense that occurred on Friday, February 12, 2021, in the 5200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest.

At approximately 11:06 am, the suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect approached the teller and demanded US currency. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/HPq_AfA55_c

Anyone who can identify this individual or has information regarding this case should call law enforcement at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted through the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia.