Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Knife): 1200 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, February 7, 2021 in the 1200 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 10:06 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside the suspect brandished a knife. The suspect snatched the victim’s phone, took items from the location, and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the below photos:

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.