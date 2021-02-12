Suspect Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 1900 Block of N Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seeks the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Monday, January 11, 2021, in the 1900 Block of N Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:37 pm, the suspect entered an unattended running vehicle at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the below photo:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.