Person of Interest Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 3500 Block of 10th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in reference to a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Monday, February 8, 2021, in the 3500 block of 10th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:25 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle while it was running unattended at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, which was later recovered.

The person of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.