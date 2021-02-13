Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrests Made in Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division announced arrests in recent Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses cases in Washington, DC.

 

Friday, February 5, 2021

 

  • 30 year-old Brandy Payne of Northeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred on Friday, February 5, 2021, in the 2100 block of S Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-016-170
  • 36 year-old Donnell Love, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred on Friday, February 5, 2021, in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-016-176

 

Saturday, February 6, 2021

 

  • 20 year-old Isaac Pearson, III, of Northeast, DC, and 20 year-old Daejah Wilson, of Southeast, DC, were arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred on Saturday, February 6, 2021, in the 5500 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-016-346
  • 31 year-old Johnathan Jones, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred on Saturday, February 6, 2021, on southbound 295 at Malcolm X Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-016-600
  • A 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested for a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Monday, January 11, 2021, in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-004-984

 

Monday, February 8, 2021

 

  • 18 year-old Shastare Gamble, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred on Monday February 8, 2021, in the 2500 block of R Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-017-172
  • 22 year-old Marjai Shears, of Northeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred on Monday February 8, 2021, in the 2900 block of 15th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-017-515
  • 42 year-old Jermaine Brown, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred on Monday February 8, 2021, in the 200 block of 17th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-017-539
  • 19 year-old Daron Cottingham, of Northeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred on Monday February 8, 2021, in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-017-564

 

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

 

  • 21 year-old Khymir Johnson, of Stafford, VA, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle that occurred on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, in the 2000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-018-089

 

Thursday, February 11, 2021

 

  • A 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle that occurred on Thursday, February 11, 2021, in the 4700 block of 7th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-018-516
  • 33 year-old Ricardo Owens, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle that occurred on February 11, 2021, in the 100 block of H Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-018-698
  • A 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle that occurred on Thursday, February 11, 2021, in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-011-010

 

As a reminder, citizens are encouraged to park in a safe spot, lock your car, keep track of your keys, use anti-theft devices, never leave your engine running, and stay alert. For more information, please visit: https://mpdc.dc.gov/page/auto-theft-prevention

 

