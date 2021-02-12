Arrest made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1200 Block of First Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, February 11, 2021, in the 1200 block of First Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:26 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, February 11, 2021, 44 year-old Ralph Graham, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.