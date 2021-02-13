Traffic Notification RT 15 Cambridge

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 15 in Cambridge is currently shut down from Church Road to the round-about due to a two vehicle crash. Cambridge Fire Department, Cambridge rescue and Vermont State police are working quickly to clear the scene.

Updates will be provided when available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

