Royalton Barracks / DUI #3, CDLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B200468

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 2/12/21 - 5:26 PM

STREET: VT Route 12A

TOWN: Braintree

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Duclos Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Steven Parsons

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minimal

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 2/12/21 at approximately 5:26 PM Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a crash on VT Route 12A in Braintree. Upon arrival Troopers noticed signs of impairment in the operator, Steven Parsons, 38 of Braintree, VT. Troopers suspected Parsons to be under the influence of alcohol and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to Gifford Medical Center to be checked medically before being released into the custody of the responding Troopers. Parsons was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 02/24/2021 at 8:00 AM to answer to the charges of DUI #3 as well as driving with a criminally suspended license.

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Orange

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2021 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.