Royalton Barracks / DUI #3, CDLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B200468
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 2/12/21 - 5:26 PM
STREET: VT Route 12A
TOWN: Braintree
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Duclos Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Steven Parsons
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minimal
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 2/12/21 at approximately 5:26 PM Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a crash on VT Route 12A in Braintree. Upon arrival Troopers noticed signs of impairment in the operator, Steven Parsons, 38 of Braintree, VT. Troopers suspected Parsons to be under the influence of alcohol and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to Gifford Medical Center to be checked medically before being released into the custody of the responding Troopers. Parsons was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 02/24/2021 at 8:00 AM to answer to the charges of DUI #3 as well as driving with a criminally suspended license.
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Orange
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2021 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.