Hazard near Exit 19 (I89)

A caller advised that there is a very large tree stump in the median right at the exit 19 on and off ramps in St. Albans. He states it's not in the travel portion but was worried it may find its way there, as it is somewhat close.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.