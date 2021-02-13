TxDOT Project Updates for the Week of Feb. 15, 2021

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of Feb. 15, 2021. Winter weather forecast for the area is likely to change this week’s work schedules. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.

All TxDOT offices will be closed Monday, February 15, in observance of President’s Day. Normal business hours resume at 8 a.m., Tuesday.

Paving operations are scheduled to continue for the bridge project at US 69 at FM 346 in Tyler when weather allows. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays as this work continues starting the week with northbound travel reduced to one lane and shifted to the new bridge. The same work will then be conducted southbound. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or equipment issues. Get more information in the Smith County section of this release.

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to continue edging and base work on FM 2267. Expect lane closures with traffic controlled by a pilot car and a truck mounted attenuator (TMA).

Anderson County construction projects updates:

County Road Off-System Bridge Project

Limits: Various locations in Anderson County

$1.5 million Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor plans to work on the bridges and roadway elements for CR 458 and CR 468. The bridges on both roads are closed to thru traffic. The project is constructing bridges, and upgrading storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

US 79 Super 2 Project

Limits: From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

$14.4 million Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Work is ongoing on the shoulders and driveways, and to place drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is widening for a Super 2, and includes sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage, and permanent striping.

Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance plans to continue edge work on FM 2138 and

bridge work on FM 23 and SH 294. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

FM 235 Safety Widening

Limits: From SH 110 going east to FM 2274

$3.5 million Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue installing drainage improvements. The project will widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades.

FM 241 Safety Widening

Limits: From US 69 going southeast to SH 21

$5.5 million Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to perform cleanup activities. The project is widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk.; CR 2614 at Beans Crk.; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk.; CR 3203 at Mills Crk.

$1.9 million Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

Project cleanup is scheduled for CR 3203 at Mills Creek and CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek. Both roadways are open to traffic. Construction of the new bridges continue on CR 2905 at Bowles Creek and CR 2614 at Beans Creek. Both roads are closed to through traffic. The projects are replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project

Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110

$13.7 million Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor plans to perform earthwork and project seeding. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic control. The project is adding passing lanes and includes safety upgrades.

US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville

Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville

$507,099.00 Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021

No work is scheduled. The project is constructing sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.

US 79 Widening Project

Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747

$8.2 million Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021

No work is scheduled. Expect delays during construction to widen the road and add passing lanes.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project

Limits: From 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge

$8.2 million Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

Work continues to upgrade bridge rail. Expect lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph during this project to rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance plans to continue bridge repairs on structures around the county. Lane closures are possible with flaggers providing traffic control.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

I-20 Illumination Project

Limits: Various locations on I-20 in Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt counties

$285,000.00 Anticipated Completion Date: March 2021

The project includes replacing the existing luminaire fixtures with current LED fixtures along I-20 at major intersections and ramps. The contractor will be working on illumination poles. Expect daily lane closures with delays possible.

County Road Sign Replacements

Limits: Numerous locations around Gregg County

$220,600.00 Anticipated Completion Date: March 2021

The contractor will be working on signage on numerous state roadways in Gregg County. The project includes replacing missing advance warning signs at the intersections of county roads and state highways. Motorists are reminded to watch for crews working along the edge of the road.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd

$15.16 million Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021

Work includes extending culverts and constructing detours. Expect lane closures and delays. The project includes widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix, and pavement markings.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

Limits: Fisher Rd to SH 42

$14.15 million Anticipated Completion Date: May 2022

The contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. This project consists of widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, a new bridge, flexible base, hot mix and pavement markings.

FM 1844 Widening Project

Limits: From SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to Spur 502 (Judson Road)

$2.6 million Anticipated Completion Date: February 2021

The contractor is addressing punch list items. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers managing traffic control. The project includes widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping.

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to conduct winter weather activities early in the week. A slow-moving pothole patching operation will be implemented at the end of the week addressing roadways around the county. A truck mounted attenuator (TMA) will direct traffic.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

Safety Improvement Project (Anderson & Henderson counties)

Limits: SH 31, etc.

$1.4 million Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to work on roadways in Henderson County. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will replace guardrail on various roadways in Henderson and Anderson counties.

Traffic Signal Project

Limits: Various Locations in Henderson County

$1.0 million Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue traffic signal work on Loop 256 in Palestine. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of improving the intersection and installing a signal.

FM 59 Safety Improvements Project

Limits: From BS19J in Athens going southwest to Loop 7

$1.7 million Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor plans to work on the roadway elements of FM 59. Alternate routes are required. The contract includes grading, asphalt concrete pavement base, base repair, one course surface treatment, concrete pavement surface and markings, metal beam guard fence, structures, signs.

US 175 Project

Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804

$12.1 million Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Work continues in the eastbound lanes. The eastbound inside lane is closed. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project consists of adding shoulders and improving drainage.

SH 334 Bridge Project

Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)

$41.2 million Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

Work continues for the eastbound roadway elements. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the road from two to four lanes and includes the construction of bridges, storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces and marking

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance plans to perform bridge work at various locations including US 79 at Parker Creek and Scoober Creek, and SH 42 at Turkey Creek. Work includes removing debris from channels, filling washouts, and placing rock rip rap. Expect lane and shoulder closures.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

County Road Sign Replacements

Limits: Numerous locations around Rusk County

$220,600.00 Anticipated Completion Date: March 2021

The contractor will be working on signage on numerous state roadways in Rusk County. The project includes replacing missing advance warning signs at the intersections of county roads and state highways. Motorists are reminded to watch for crews working along the edge of the road.

US 259 SB Reconstruction

Limits: From FM 1798 to US 84

$7.3 million Anticipated Completion Date: February 2021

The contractor is addressing punch list items. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is reconstructing the southbound roadway from FM 1798 to FM 315, and all lanes from FM 315 to just south of US 84. Work includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrails, signs, and new pavement markings.

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance plans to continue bridge work on Loop 323 at Black Fork Creek. Expect lanes closures with flaggers managing traffic control.

Smith County construction projects updates:

US 69 Overpass at FM 346

Limits: At FM 346

$16.7 million Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue surface paving operations daily on US 69 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. with the northbound outside lane closed. During paving of the outside lanes, US 69 daytime traffic will be moved to the new bridge. US 69 traffic will be required to cross the bridge and utilize a turnaround to access FM 346 during the daytime work hours. Once paving operations are completed, through traffic will be permanently moved to the new bridge, and ramp construction to FM 346 will begin. The paving operations are estimated to take three days for each direction of travel. The US 69 work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346.

Guardrail Upgrades

Limits: At various locations in Smith and Cherokee counties

$833,000.00 Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021

The contractor is scheduled to install new guardrail at various locations in Smith County. Expect lane closures. The project includes safety improvements and guardrail upgrades.

FM 344, etc., Safety Improvements

Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756 east to SH 110; FM 768 – from Loop 456, S to FM 22

$1.8 million Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue drainage improvements on FM 344. Work has not yet started on FM 768. The project consists of improving drainage, culvert work, and guardrail upgrades.

US 69 (Broadway Ave.) Resurfacing Project

Limits: From 4 th St. to Loop 323

$2 million Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021

No work is scheduled for the week. When in progress, work is slated from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.,

Monday – Thursday, and on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of bridge rail and pavement resurfacing.

Old Sabine River Bottom WMA Park Road Culvert Replacement

Limits: At Old Sabine River

$178,000.00 Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021

No work is scheduled for the week. The roadway is open to traffic. The project consists of culvert replacement and related items.

Sidewalks at Various Locations in Smith County

Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Lane to Parkdale Drive); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Drive)

$3.5 million Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

Sidewalk and driveway construction continue on SH 64 west of Loop 323 with daily lane closures. The project will construct sidewalks along SH 64W in Tyler, SH 110W in Troup, and SH 135N in Troup.

I-20 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From FM 849 to 0.8 mile west of US 69

$3.2 million Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021

No work is scheduled for the week. When work is in progress, the schedule is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Expect lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of ramp improvements and frontage road construction.

FM 16, etc., Safety Improvements

Limits: From SH 155 to US 271

$3.88 million Anticipated Completion Date: February 2021

The contractor is working on drainage upgrades and driveways. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, bridge rail upgrades, new metal beam guard fence, and driveway asphalt.

Loop 323 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From 0.1 mile west of SH 155, east to 0.8 miles east of US 69 in Tyler

$5 million Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020-2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work hours are 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

SH 135 Widening Project

Limits: From Arp to Troup

$9 million Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

Signs and guardrail are being installed throughout the project. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic control. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Ramp Improvement Project

Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road

$14.8 million Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue project cleanup. The project consists of ramp improvements and the construction of frontage roads.

FM 2493 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint

$14.5 million Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

Construction continues on the east half of the roadway. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to conduct mobile pothole repair operations on roads around the county. Brief lane closures are possible during this work.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 Overlay Project

Limits: From SH 64 in Canton to FM 314 in Van

$5.2 million Anticipated Completion Date: February 2021

No work is scheduled. The project includes paving improvements in the westbound lanes from 1.6 miles east of FM 16 in Van to 0.4 miles west of FM 17 in Canton. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project includes pavement repair, planing, membrane underseal, permeable friction course (PFC) surface overlay, metal beam guard fence and pavement markings.

Safety Improvement Project

Limits: FM 47 and other roads in Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Smith counties

$4.5 million Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

Driveway and drainage structure work is ongoing on FM 47. Expect lane closures and delays. Project work includes grading, structure work, guardrail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.

US 80 Safety Improvements

Limits: From the Kaufman County line east to SH 19

$2.54 million Anticipated Completion Date: April 2021

Crews will be grading ditches as weather allows. Expect periodic outside lane closures managed with channelizing devices. The project is improving drainage, culverts, and upgrading guardrails for safety.

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to continue bridge work on US 80 from the Smith County line to the Upshur County line. Expect lane closures.

Wood County construction projects updates:

FM 14 Mill & Inlay

Limits: From FM 1795 (Hawkins) south for 4.3 miles to FM 2015

$4.3 million Anticipated Completion Date: March 2021

Crews will be addressing punch list items. Expect various short duration lane closures managed by flaggers and directional devices. The project includes pavement repair, planing, Superpave base, membrane underseal, Superpave surface, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities

Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal

Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal Contractor: Striping Technology

Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations each week.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties

Thursday through all counties Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Tues., Wed. in all counties

Tues., Wed. in all counties Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties

Friday in all counties Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties

Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties Striping: Working on raised pavement markers in Gregg and Smith counties

Working on raised pavement markers in Gregg and Smith counties Tree Removal: In Gregg County

In Gregg County Litter Removal: In all three counties

A contractor is conducting bridge joint repairs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in Gregg County. Work is scheduled from Mile Marker 589 to 596. Advanced warning signs are in place.