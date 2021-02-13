Rep. Rule Bill to Support Small Businesses Passes State House

OLYMPIA – In a unanimous vote today, the state House passed legislation from Rep. Alicia Rule (D-Blaine) to support small businesses by expanding the Main Street Program.

Rule is a first-year lawmaker who represents the 42nd Legislative District. The Main Street Expansion Act, HB 1279, is her first bill to advance through the House.

“Our small businesses couldn’t have prepared for this crisis. This bipartisan bill will help give small restaurants and other neighborhood businesses that are struggling to keep the lights on, especially in rural communities, the resources they need to recover,” Rule said.

“Expanding the Main Street Program is a powerful tool to help our neighborhood businesses. Small businesses have stepped up every time we’ve asked them to in this past year, and it’s time we step up and do our part to support them,” she added.

The Main Street Program helps revitalize downtowns, support small businesses and bolster economic recovery. For every dollar invested in the program, it gives $1.58 in return.

The Main Street Expansion Act expands the Main Street tax credit incentive program, allows credits to be carried over and extends the program’s expiration date.

