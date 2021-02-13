ScaleX Introductions Delivering Warm Introductions & Personalized Video Outreach For Smart Sales & Marketers
ScaleX Introductions Delivering Warm Introductions & Personalized Video Outreach For Smart Sales & Marketers
In today's crowded selling space, sales and marketers have to personalize their outgoing communications, or the message is lost in the noise. ”HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, ScaleX, Inc. announced that the acquisition of the FlowEngine SocialFlow platform has been transitioned fully to ScaleX, and clients continue to see 5-10 meetings scheduled each month (on average) with their top target accounts.
— Rich Blakeman, CRO, ScaleX.ai
According to Chad Burmeister, the CEO of ScaleX, "With the addition of ScaleX Introductions to the ScaleX Technology stack, we're extremely bullish on what this means for our clients. Traditional outreach by email, phone, and even social media has gotten harder and harder every year. According to a recent report by SalesForce.com, warm introduction opportunities can be up to 181X more likely to close than a cold outreach opportunity."
In addition to the warm introductions platform, ScaleX also added a new capability in Q4, 2020, that enables companies to send personalized video greetings through Vidyard by the hundreds, and even thousands, without having to re-record each and every video message. Initial clients have seen upwards of 2-3X in open rates, and far better reply rates than traditional email blasts done by sales or marketing organizations.
"In today's crowded selling space, sales and marketers have to personalize their outgoing communications, or the message is lost in the noise. Whether pursuing a warm introductions approach to account based sales and marketing, or a personalized video outreach approach, if you aren't leveraging AI-powered technology to increase the quality, while lowering costs, you'll miss one of the biggest opportunities in the history of selling," said Rich Blakeman, CRO of ScaleX.
Arjun Sen, Founder of ZenMango, and former marketing leader at Papa Johns, shares his thoughts on collaborating with ScaleX. Watch the video here.
About ScaleX.ai - ScaleX.ai delivers pipeline as a service, powered by artificial intelligence. Whether you are looking to penetrate 250 - 500 targeted accounts with warm introductions, or you serve the SMB or Mid-Market and need to penetrate thousands, the ScaleX AI for Sales solutions have you covered. Learn more about ScaleX Introductions.
Chad Burmeister
ScaleX, Inc.
+1 800-933-0886
email us here
ScaleX Client Testimonial