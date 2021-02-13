COVID-19 Daily Update 2-11-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 11, 2021, there have been 2,028,981 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 126,420 total cases and 2,187 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old female from Marion County, a 68-year old male from Marion County, a 67-year old male from Hancock County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Hardy County, (an additional) 75-year old female from Hardy County, a 92-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old male from Morgan County, a 73-year old male from Roane County, a 50-year old male from Cabell County, an 88-year old male from Berkeley County, and an 89-year old female from Summers County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The families of these residents are in our thoughts.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,154), Berkeley (9,332), Boone (1,502), Braxton (759), Brooke (1,957), Cabell (7,420), Calhoun (217), Clay (362), Doddridge (447), Fayette (2,526), Gilmer (661), Grant (1,021), Greenbrier (2,341), Hampshire (1,467), Hancock (2,547), Hardy (1,245), Harrison (4,688), Jackson (1,631), Jefferson (3,476), Kanawha (11,546), Lewis (966), Lincoln (1,169), Logan (2,581), Marion (3,535), Marshall (2,941), Mason (1,720), McDowell (1,314), Mercer (4,052), Mineral (2,550), Mingo (2,041), Monongalia (7,472), Monroe (918), Morgan (898), Nicholas (1,117), Ohio (3,507), Pendleton (604), Pleasants (788), Pocahontas (574), Preston (2,473), Putnam (4,011), Raleigh (4,429), Randolph (2,309), Ritchie (590), Roane (479), Summers (688), Taylor (1,052), Tucker (480), Tyler (600), Upshur (1,605), Wayne (2,526), Webster (280), Wetzel (1,043), Wirt (338), Wood (6,782), Wyoming (1,689).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton and Clay counties in this report.