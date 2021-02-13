COVID-19 Daily Update 2-12-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 12, 2021, there have been 2,043,213 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 126,887 total cases and 2,200 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old male from Fayette County, a 98-year old female from Harrison County, an 82-year old male from Berkeley County, a 52-year old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 82-year old female from Harrison County, a 77-year old male from Kanawha County, a 45-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Mercer County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75- year old male from Lincoln County, a 63- year old male from Harrison County, and a 68-year old male from Wood County.

“The loss of more West Virginians weighs heavily on our hearts,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of our friends, family, and neighbors. I urge you to continue wearing your mask, frequent hand washing and social distancing.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,156), Berkeley (9,359), Boone (1,510), Braxton (762), Brooke (1,960), Cabell (7,471), Calhoun (217), Clay (364), Doddridge (449), Fayette (2,533), Gilmer (663), Grant (1,027), Greenbrier (2,349), Hampshire (1,468), Hancock (2,548), Hardy (1,246), Harrison (4,698), Jackson (1,645), Jefferson (3,490), Kanawha (11,596), Lewis (976), Lincoln (1,172), Logan (2,587), Marion (3,541), Marshall (2,937), Mason (1,725), McDowell (1,316), Mercer (4,068), Mineral (2,553), Mingo (2,049), Monongalia (7,513), Monroe (923), Morgan (899), Nicholas (1,120), Ohio (3,520), Pendleton (607), Pleasants (788), Pocahontas (574), Preston (2,477), Putnam (4,028), Raleigh (4,462), Randolph (2,323), Ritchie (592), Roane (481), Summers (689), Taylor (1,055), Tucker (483), Tyler (601), Upshur (1,611), Wayne (2,537), Webster (280), Wetzel (1,046), Wirt (339), Wood (6,811), Wyoming (1,693).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Marshall County in this report.