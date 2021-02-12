Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Ivey Signs Three Priority Bills into Law

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed House Bill 170, sponsored by Rep. Danny Garrett (R – HD 44); House Bill 192 by Rep. Bill Poole (R – HD 63); and Senate Bill 30 by Sen. Arthur Orr (R – SD 3) into law. During the governor’s state of the state address, she laid out these pieces of legislation as priority bills, and she assured the Legislature and the people of Alabama that when they reached her desk, she would sign them without hesitation. Upon following through on that promise, Governor Ivey issued the following statement:

“While the impact of COVID-19 has been felt across the country and around the world, we remain committed to helping Alabamians and Alabama businesses get back on their feet and our state moving forward. These three bills, without question, were necessary to address up front, and I am proud of the Alabama Legislature for taking care of the people’s business, despite the obvious challenges of this legislative session. Thanks to their work, the people of Alabama who received any type of CARES Act dollars will not pay one penny in state income taxes on that relief. Additionally, we are ensuring that our state will continue to grow our diverse economy, and we are protecting our existing businesses from any frivolous lawsuits due to COVID-19. Again, I commend the Alabama Legislature and am thrilled to officially sign these three bills into law.”

###

