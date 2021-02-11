Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,990 in the last 365 days.

State appeals justices should be allowed to semi retire, some say

(Subscription required) Colantuono said Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye could also simply appoint a retired judge to work at an appellate court while it clears a backlog of cases. But the current process is more cumbersome than the federal system.

You just read:

State appeals justices should be allowed to semi retire, some say

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.