New Barnstone Studios Interactive Workbook Draws on Generations of Art Mastery

This interactive workbook helps students more thoroughly understand the recorded art master classes of the late Myron Barnstone. Introduction to Drawing & Design Workbook, back cover A sample page from the Barnstone Studios Introduction to Drawing & Design Workbook

Created as a companion to Myron Barnstone’s recorded Introduction to Drawing & Design course, this workbook offers practical tips and detailed illustrations.

While my father’s recorded classes are a wealth of information, the workbook breaks each lesson down, helping people thoroughly understand. It’s the next best thing to being in class with Myron.” — Catherine 'Cat' Barnstone Szafran

FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An interactive art manual scheduled for release February 20, Barnstone Studios Introduction to Drawing & Design Workbook, is bringing new relevance and depth to recorded classes created by the late Myron Barnstone. The first official publication of the newly created Education Press division of Barnstone Studios, the workbook guides students through the classes with practical tips, detailed explanations and illustrations, a glossary, self-quizzes, and space to practice the concepts covered in each lecture.

As one of the few instructors acknowledged for bringing classical drawing and design skills back into the global art educational mainstream, Barnstone ran a tight ship at Barnstone Studios in Coplay, Pennsylvania. For 35 years, until his retirement in 2013, Barnstone drilled his students in the fundamentals of creating art in his Introduction to Drawing & Design course, a true master class.

Like the great master masons who designed the Gothic cathedrals, Barnstone understood and explained how artists built their drawings and paintings using sophisticated rhythms and geometry. He methodically trained his students how to analyze and uncover for themselves the secret and ancient code that only a master’s initiate could know. Using the Barnstone Method, students learned all of the skills necessary for an artist's training in the Neoclassical, Renaissance, and Classical Greek ages. Barnstone then shared with his classes how these universal principles can be applied to any subject of the artist's choosing.

Thousands of his alumni have gone on to distinguished careers in art-related fields, and credit Barnstone with giving them the strong foundation for developing their own creative vision. Some are animators for global studios. Many are authors and instructors. There are architects, sculptors, videographers, photographers, graphic designers, a snow and skateboard illustrator, and even a plastic surgeon. Hundreds have their work in private and gallery collections around the world.

“We’re thrilled to offer serious art students this detailed new resource,” said Barnstone Studios Director Catherine ‘Cat’ Barnstone Szafran. “While my father’s recorded classes are a wealth of information and continue to be in demand world-wide, the workbook breaks each lesson down, helping people to more thoroughly understand complex topics. It’s the next best thing to actually being in class with Myron, asking questions, and getting personal guidance.”

A team of Barnstone alumni worked together to create the book, Szafran said. “The key players in putting it together,” she said, “were Sarah Gayle, a freelance illustrator and designer, and Roger Brinker, Visual Art Instructor at the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts in southeastern Pennsylvania, near the site of the original Barnstone Studios.”

Besides featuring tips from Barnstone Master Guides, the elite team of alumni who mentor students studying Barnstone’s recorded classes, there’s another reason the workbook is so special to Szafran. “Its official publication and release date is February 20 -- which would have been Myron’s 88th birthday. His dream was to continue to offer serious art students personal encouragement and guidance. And through his classes and this new workbook, we do, now on a whole new level.”

Barnstone Studios Introduction to Drawing & Design Workbook is available for pre-order through February 19. All preorders will ship free. Visit BarnstoneStudios.com to reserve your copy now.

Barnstone Studios at 202 A East Main Street, Thurmont, Maryland, is dedicated to fostering an appreciation of fine art, and helping to make art education accessible to all who desire to develop their talent and enrich their lives. Additional information about Barnstone Method classes, the Patreon program, private coaching from Barnstone Master Guides, original works or limited edition prints and other related products is available online at BarnstoneStudios.com, or by calling 301.788.6241.

A preview of Myron Barnstone's Introduction to Drawing & Design video course