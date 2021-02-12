The Aidan Group, LLC, Announces the Last new Development at The Village at Castle Pines
The Summit 60-villa community to be developed in partnership with The Broe Group
The Summit at the Village at Castle Pines is nestled in an unbeatable Castle Rock location. With easy access to Denver, it's a quick getaway from the hustle and bustle of more densely populated areas”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aidan Group, Inc, announces plans for The Summit at the Village at Castle Pines. This $100 million project is the final phase for the award-winning Douglas County community, to be developed in partnership with The Broe Group. The community’s 60 Select Freestanding Club Villas are priced from the $900,000s to $1.8 million.
— John Niemi
“We are extremely pleased to have the strength and experience of the Broe Group on our Summit team. Together, we are committed to providing the same level of quality and detail we have always demanded in our luxury home projects,” said John Niemi, CEO of The Aidan Group, Inc.
The Select Club Villa homes in The Summit will feel as expansive as the views. They are purposely designed to marry indoor and outdoor living. Walls filled with windows dramatically extend the space and provide dramatic views. Buyers can choose among five home plans ranging from 2,500 up to 4,200 square feet, sitting on distinctive ¼ to ½ acre lots. and then make personal selections to create the semi-custom homes of their dreams.
The Summit is located in the northeast corner of the Village at Castle Pines, sitting roughly at 6,600 feet above sea level and across the street from The County Club at Castle Pines. Homeowners can take advantage of the Villages’ full array of amenities, including pools; tennis and pickleball courts; playgrounds; and more than 13 miles of trails.
Neighbors often gather at the Summit Club, which offers a pool, pavilion, grills, playing field, observation deck and fire pit. The community is also served by the Village Lake Fitness Center, a multi-million-dollar workout facility with heated outdoor lap pool, an outdoor spa, and a full complement of workout equipment in an adult-only space. In February, The Country Club at Castle Pines will embark on a $17 million amenity redevelopment, including the addition of an infinity pool and a transition from golf club to a fully amenitized country club.
The Summit at the Village at Castle Pines is nestled in an unbeatable location in Castle Rock. With easy access to and from Denver, the community serves as a quick getaway from the hustle and bustle of more densely populated areas. “As part of the established Village at Castle Pines, a community with 24/7 security and guard staff, fire and emergency services, The Summit offers the perfect escape from the realities of an unsettled pandemic life,” said Niemi. “And when the pandemic is long behind us, it will remain the quintessential retreat, with resort-style amenities, abundant open space and more for years and years to come”
While some homeowners maintain the Village at Castle Pines as a second home, the Castle Rock address also offers strong schools, amenities and conveniences for families choosing to live there year-round. Located in Douglas County, one of the fastest-growing and most affluent counties in Colorado, The Summit offers access to top-ranked school districts for both public and private education. The area is considered one of the best places in Colorado to raise a family.
The Denver-based Broe Group directs a multibillion-dollar portfolio of real estate, transportation, energy, and investment assets that span North America.
Home designs are a creation of Craine Architecture, also out of Denver, led by principal Dan Craine and Project Architect Shane Salisbury. The firm specializes in residential homes, mixed-use facilities, resorts and other urban projects.
The homes will be built by award-winning Denver-based homebuilder Epic Homes, led by founder Christina Presley. Presley founded Epic Homes in 2015 with a commitment to bringing the same passion and pride to building new homes as their customers have for living in them.
“I have lived in the Village at Castle Pines since 2002, and am proud to call it my home. We are fully invested in The Summit accentuating the wonderful experiencing of living in the Village. We will exceed expectations, and our buyers will reap the rewards for decades to come,” Niemi comments.
For more information on The Summit at the Village at Castle Pines visit www.summitcastlepines.com.
About Aiden Group, LLC
The Aidan Group, Inc, formerly Mesa Development, was founded by John D. Niemi in 2005 in Denver, Colorado. The Aidan Group is a resort developer of luxury properties in Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Castle Pines, CO. To learn more about The Aidan Group, visit www.theaidangroup.com.
