Dr. Elizabeth R. Henry Announces Her Participation in Princeton University’s Forward Thinkers on Resilience Program

Dr. Liz

Forward Fest is a monthly online series that continues throughout A Year of Forward Thinking hosted by Princeton University

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Elizabeth R. Henry (Dr. Liz), founder of Dr. Liz Consulting, a practice focused on empowering parents and uplifting youth, is pleased to announce that she will participate in Forward Fest, a monthly online series that continues throughout A Year of Forward Thinking hosted by Princeton University. Dr. Liz will be part of the alumni Forward Thinkers on Resilience program on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Dr. Liz, a pediatrician, parent coach and professional speaker, will be joined by fellow Princetonians Josh Brankman, executive director of Outward Bound USA, and Suleika Jaouad, journalist, author, and advocate. The moderator will be Heather Gerkin, Dean and Sol & Lillian Goldman Professor of Law, Yale Law School.

The Forward Thinkers on Resilience panelists will discuss what it has taken for them to overcome challenges and move forward. “I am honored to participate in this program,” said Dr. Liz, a 1988 graduate of Princeton University. “I have spent most of my career helping parents understand and be supportive of their tweens and teens. My programs empower parents and their children with the confidence to achieve their goals and the conviction to make the powerful choices needed to transform their lives. I know first-hand about adversity and what it takes to overcome obstacles and want to share what I learned with others.”

Forward Fest is free and open to the public. These interactive virtual programs are designed to explore, engage, and develop bold thinking for the future. Interested individuals can register at Forward Fest | Princeton University Forward Thinking. A second session on Exploration will be offered at 12:00 noon. Dr. Liz can be contacted at 732-873-1021 or DrLiz@DrLizConsulting.com.

About Dr. Liz

Dr. Elizabeth R. Henry (Dr. Liz) is a board-certified pediatrician, parent coach, and professional speaker. Her practice is focused on empowering parents and uplifting youth. Dr. Liz’s private parent coaching sessions and group empowerment workshops provide preventive solutions that will transform a parent’s relationship with their children. Her interactive workshops for teens reinforce what parents have been telling their children over and over again at home. Children listen and take action because the message is coming from a trusted expert who’s not their parent. Learn more at DrLizConsulting.com. She can be contacted DrLiz@DrLizConsulting.com.