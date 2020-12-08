Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dr. Elizabeth R. Henry Announces Her New Challenge Course for Parents to Boost Their Connection with Their Teen

The program is a step by step method to boost a participant’s connection with their teen in 21 days (no matter what type of relationship they have now).”
SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Elizabeth R. Henry (Dr. Liz), founder of Dr. Liz Consulting, a practice focused on empowering parents and uplifting youth, is pleased to announce the launch of her new program “The 21 Day Boost Your Connection with Your Teen Challenge.”

Through 21 daily email challenges, parents will learn:
• How to engage their teen by listening more and talking less
• How to understand teens better
• How to embrace teenage moods and know-it-all attitude
• How to better support teens as they deal with life challenges
• How to reduce their upset when their teen doesn’t do what they want them to do
• How to spend quality time with their teen when they are pressed for time

The entire program costs $97 and will open for registration in January. Interested parents will be able to register by going to www.DrLizConsulting.com. Dr. Liz can be contacted at 732-873-1021 or DrLiz@DrLizConsulting.com.

Eileen Monesson
PRCounts
+1 848-459-3130
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

