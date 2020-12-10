Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dr. Elizabeth R. Henry Announces Her New Book

Dr. Liz

Dr. Liz

"You Are Not a Bad Parent: A Pediatrician's Guide for Reducing Conflict and Connecting with Your Teen"

"This book will help parents transform their relationship with their teen."
— Dr. Liz

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Elizabeth R. Henry (Dr. Liz), founder of Dr. Liz Consulting, a practice focused on empowering parents and uplifting youth, is pleased to announce that her new book “You Are Not a Bad Parent: A Pediatrician’s Guide for Reducing Conflict and Connecting with Your Teen” is slated to be published in the first quarter of 2021.

“If you are a parent with a teenager, this book is for you,” says Dr. Liz. “Many parents with teens doubt their parenting skills because they don’t know what to do. They feel inadequate as a parent when they just need support to help them through the challenges of parenting a teenager.”

Dr. Liz has talked to many parents and teens who are at odds with each other. They can’t understand each other because they have different points of view. “This book is designed to provide parents with the tools needed to reduce conflict, stay connected with their adolescent, and navigate this tumultuous time of life,” adds Dr. Liz.

In her book, parents will discover how listening plays an integral role in having the relationship they desire with their teen. They will look at their current parenting strategies, uncover blind spots and discover powerful ways to connect with their teen. Dr. Liz can be contacted at 732-873-1021 or DrLiz@DrLizConsulting.com.

Dr. Elizabeth R. Henry Announces Her New Book

