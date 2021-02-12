Leading Mental Health Counsellor Sanjukta Khaund Talks About Helping People With Mental Health Issues
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental Health has become a growing concern in the modern world. It has been reported by IHME's Global Burden of Disease that 13% of the global population currently suffer from some form of mental health issues.
The United States has been ranked as the number one country with the most reported mental health cases, followed by Colombia, the Netherlands and Ukraine. According to mental health experts, more young people than ever before are suffering from mental health problems with many believing that the increase is partly down to social media.
We decided to talk to Sanjukta Khaund who is a Mental Health Coach & Counsellor. Sanjukta Khaund specialises in Personal Growth, Professional Development, Parenting, Life Transition, Anxiety Management & Suicide Risk Assessment & Management.
Sanjukta Khaund who has become a leading mental health expert in India talks about the issues surrounding mental health and how she helps people. This is what she had to say.
1. You are a Mental Health Coach/Counsellor, why did you decide to get into that line of work?
I have a helping heart & I find it deeply gratifying that I am able to help people in their personal growth & discovery; cope & overcome their struggles; unleash their unlimited potential & create a more fulfilling, balanced & meaningful life, The fact that coaching & counselling enables me to work in alignment with my core values and that I can help people to thrive motivates me on a daily basis.
2. What is the most challenging part of your job?
I find my job extremely fulfilling as it provides me with an opportunity to help people overcome their mental & emotional struggles & thrive in their lives. But, if, I had to think of one challenge, it would be balancing between empathy & objectivity.
3. You offer a range of services, but one service I would like to talk about is Anxiety, how do you help people who suffer from Anxiety?
I am glad you asked this question since this is something very close to my heart. Anxiety feels overwhelming & crippling but it is possible to manage it with a little work & lead a normal life. Though our anxious thoughts feel very real, the fact is that just because we worry about something, doesn’t mean that it will come true. I can help people understand & identify their anxiety triggers & symptoms. I can also help them to adopt coping strategies to challenge & manage their anxiety.
4. With the COVID19 pandemic, have you seen an increase in the number of people who are suffering from Anxiety?
Yes, this pandemic has definitely led to an increase in people who are suffering from anxiety.
5. Some people who suffer from Anxiety have panic attacks which can be scary. Can you provide some tricks for stopping or lessening a panic attack when you feel one coming on?
Panic attacks are brief periods of overwhelming fear or anxiety Panic attacks may feel scary, but they don’t actually cause physical harm. One of the most effective way to cope during a panic attack would be to slowly breathe in & out while repeating a calming statement like “I am all right’ “It’s all good”. etc.
Another coping strategy would be 5-4-3-2-1. In this you will purposefully take in the details of your immediate environment using each of your senses. Try & take notice of the minutest details that you would usually tune out, such as distant sounds, or the feel of an ordinary object. Name 5 things that you can see, 4 things that you can feel, 3 things that you can hear, 2 things that you can smell & 1 thing that you can taste. This would help you in grounding you & bring your focus to the here & the now & away from thoughts, worries & anxieties.
6. How can anxiety affect a person’s way of life?
Anxiety is a feeling of fear, dread or uneasiness. If you’re afraid of something bad happening, you might worry. Yes, all of us worry & some amount of anxiety is normal. For example, most of us will become anxious about impending deadlines, job interviews, exams, public speaking etc
But, here I am talking about overwhelming anxiety: when the anxious feeling never leaves us, when we cannot seem to stop our anxious thoughts and when these thoughts start to make us feel extremely sad, or even sick. All-consuming anxiety can be debilitating & may make it difficult for a person to even manage basic daily routines.
7. Do you feel social media platforms have a duty to look after the mental wellbeing of their users?
Social media is adversely affecting teenagers & young adults particularly, by making them feel inadequate about their lives and appearances in comparison to the glamourized, forever happy, unrealistic, pictures & stories online. There is also a lot of negativity, bullying & trolling online. This in turn has led to feelings of loneliness, anger, low self-esteem, anxiety, insomnia, depression.
Considering, there seems to be no way we can get people off social media, these media platforms do have a duty to look after the mental wellbeing of users by taking steps to stop cyber bullying & making these online platforms a safe space. They should also promote real, positive stories and should champion the importance of mental wellbeing & actively work towards destigmatizing mental illnesses.
8. In your experience, what specifically has contributed to people suffering from anxiety?
Fear, unemployment, isolation & grief during Covid 19 have either triggered mental health conditions or aggravated existing ones, People have been living with a perennial sense of unpredictability. This uncertainty has magnified the psychological impact of other stressors which has contributed to more people suffering from anxiety
9. 92% of the world population have some job interview anxiety, why do you think that is?
Anxiety stems from the fear of the unknown. A job interview requires you to foray into the unknown & portray the best version of yourself in front of interviewers who are practically strangers. You may also be faced with the fear of rejection & being judged. It is absolutely normal to feel anxious before a job interview & that anxiety can be easily managed with just a little bit of work.
10. Another important topic I would like to talk about is how many lives are lost to mental health issues. Each year more than 800 000 commit suicide, why do you think that figure is so high?
Research has shown that people who commit suicide are ambivalent about their decision to commit suicide. They do not want to end their lives, they only want to end their suffering & in that moment of great anguish, suicide seems to be the only solution to their perceived ‘insoluble’ problem.
The increase in the number of suicides is an indication that there needs to be an increase in the accessibility of quality mental health care, quality suicide helplines & compulsory training on suicide prevention to all mental health professionals.
There should also be more awareness on recognizing & helping someone with suicidal tendencies amongst the general population. Help & most importantly hope in any form can prevent suicide.
11. Men are ten times more likely to commit suicide than women, why is that?
Because of social conditioning & gender role definition, it is considered ‘unmanly’ to be vulnerable & express emotions & this prevents men from seeking help. There also tends to be more substance use and alcohol use among males. Thus increasing the number of male suicides.
12. If someone has reached a point where they think ending their life is the only solution, what would you say to them?
As stated earlier, people think of committing suicide as they think that there is no other way out of their perceived ‘insoluble’ problem. I will listen without bias or judgment to a person who is suicidal & try to understand the reason they want to commit suicide. I will provide hope to them & persist that suicide is not a good solution & that better alternatives can be found. I will let them know that I care & assure them of my unconditional support. I will persuade & encourage them to get help & continue with it.
13. How important is it that someone seeks help when struggling with their mental health?
It is extremely important that someone seeks help when struggling with their mental health as reaching out & seeking professional help is the first step towards recovery.
To get in-contact with Sanjukta Khaund, please visit her website www.sanjuktakhaund.com or to book an appointment you can email her at sanjukta@sanjuktakhaund.com
Instagram handle : mental_matters_by_sanjukta
Facebook page : https://www.facebook.com/sanjuktakhaund/
http://linkedin.com/in/sanjukta-k-26455766
https://m.facebook.com/sanjuktakhaund/
https://www.instagram.com/mental_matters_by_sanjukta/
