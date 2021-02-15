Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Samsung SmartThings and The Genie Company Deliver Enhanced Garage Safety and Convenience with New Integration

Genie garage door openers with integrated Aladdin Connect are now compatible with Samsung SmartThings. Many openers without Aladdin Connect can be made compatible with the Aladdin Connect retrofit kit.

MOUNT HOPE, OH, USA, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Genie Company is pleased to announce that Aladdin Connect® smart garage door openers and retrofit kits are now “Works With SmartThings” certified and integrated within Samsung SmartThings, the premier technology enabling connected living. SmartThings’ open platform brings more than 200 brands together to offer one of the most powerful, connected ecosystems, enhancing customer experiences in homes, cars, and garages for more than 63 million people.

Key benefits of Genie garage door openers, as well as openers retrofitted with its Aladdin Connect smart kit, working with SmartThings include:

● Multi-Platform Voice Control – Tell a smart speaker to open or close the garage door. SmartThings works with all major voice platforms including Alexa, Google, and Samsung’s Bixby.

● Geofencing – Set up a geo-tag to recognize entry to the driveway to automatically open the garage door, putting users in control of how they gain or grant access to their home.

● Enhanced Safety – Program systems to open the garage door if smoke is detected on a smart smoke detector in the home, or open if CO levels reach a dangerous threshold.

● Simplified Home Control – SmartThings works with more than 180 certified brands and can control via Android and iOS mobile apps, devices, TVs, and appliances.

“SmartThings is committed to working with partners to enhance our user experience and continue to make connected living a reality for all,” said Ralf Elias, Global Vice President IOT/ Business Development & Partnerships at Samsung Electronics. "We are thrilled to partner with Genie and expand our ecosystem to make the car-to-home and home-to-car experiences that much easier.”

“Genie is excited to be part of the growing ecosystem of products on the SmartThings platform,” said Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company. “This integration enables geofencing and garage safety capabilities that create clear value for our customers.”

