Topical Magnesium Offers Fibromyalgia Management Option in Time of Pandemic
EINPresswire.com/ -- - Fibromyalgia is a neurological condition, with intense widespread pain and tenderness coupled with other unpleasant symptoms, such as severe fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, memory loss, headache, and sleep problems.
-Research has indicated that Fibromyalgia pain increased with COVID-19 anxiety during the pandemic.
- For a condition with no known cure, researchers have identified topical magnesium as an effective tool to help manage the physical and mental health of fibromyalgia patients.
New Research published medRxiv has found that Fibromyalgia pain increased with COVID-19 anxiety during the pandemic which places new importance on innovative treatment options for patients with fibromyalgia. Fibromyalgia is a chronic centralized pain sensitivity disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues. People with fibromyalgia are more likely than others to have low magnesium, and many doctors advise fibromyalgia patients to use magnesium.
A clinical trial published in the Journal of Integrative Medicine researched the role of magnesium in patients with fibromyalgia and found benefits of the application of topical magnesium as a management option.
The National Fibromyalgia Association estimates 10 million Americans and between 3 and 6 percent of the world population suffers from fibromyalgia. Researchers designed the study to investigate whether transdermal magnesium can improve quality of life for women who have fibromyalgia.
Researchers in the Transdermal Magnesium Study used multiple non-invasive physiological biomarkers and participants applied 4 sprays of Magnesium spray to their limbs twice daily for four weeks and tracked their biomarkers with a questionnaire.
"This pilot study suggests that transdermal magnesium chloride applied on upper and lower limbs may be beneficial to patients with fibromyalgia" said the Researchers. While fibromyalgia has some effective treatment strategies, most individuals live with chronic symptoms and look for non-conventional treatments in search of relief. All questionnaire responses from participants indicated significant improvement in biomarkers.
"It is our desire that we can help people live their best life. Early in our product development we noticed that our products helped many people, which fueled our development efforts” says Kendra Clark, CEO of Madrigal Creatives “we are so pleased that science supports our own customer experiences.”
For the patients enrolled in the pilot study topical magnesium spray provided reprieve which mirrored those experienced by those that already use Soothe Magnesium Spray from Madrigal Creatives while providing hope for others.
Customers with Fibromyalgia that use Soothe Magnesium Spray have reported that Soothe is an important part of their Fibromyalgia management and they are in a more positive emotional-physiologic state as a result.
To learn more about Madrigal Creatives and how they are on a quest to have you experience the benefits of Living More visit Madrigalcreatives.com
Media Manager
-Research has indicated that Fibromyalgia pain increased with COVID-19 anxiety during the pandemic.
- For a condition with no known cure, researchers have identified topical magnesium as an effective tool to help manage the physical and mental health of fibromyalgia patients.
New Research published medRxiv has found that Fibromyalgia pain increased with COVID-19 anxiety during the pandemic which places new importance on innovative treatment options for patients with fibromyalgia. Fibromyalgia is a chronic centralized pain sensitivity disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues. People with fibromyalgia are more likely than others to have low magnesium, and many doctors advise fibromyalgia patients to use magnesium.
A clinical trial published in the Journal of Integrative Medicine researched the role of magnesium in patients with fibromyalgia and found benefits of the application of topical magnesium as a management option.
The National Fibromyalgia Association estimates 10 million Americans and between 3 and 6 percent of the world population suffers from fibromyalgia. Researchers designed the study to investigate whether transdermal magnesium can improve quality of life for women who have fibromyalgia.
Researchers in the Transdermal Magnesium Study used multiple non-invasive physiological biomarkers and participants applied 4 sprays of Magnesium spray to their limbs twice daily for four weeks and tracked their biomarkers with a questionnaire.
"This pilot study suggests that transdermal magnesium chloride applied on upper and lower limbs may be beneficial to patients with fibromyalgia" said the Researchers. While fibromyalgia has some effective treatment strategies, most individuals live with chronic symptoms and look for non-conventional treatments in search of relief. All questionnaire responses from participants indicated significant improvement in biomarkers.
"It is our desire that we can help people live their best life. Early in our product development we noticed that our products helped many people, which fueled our development efforts” says Kendra Clark, CEO of Madrigal Creatives “we are so pleased that science supports our own customer experiences.”
For the patients enrolled in the pilot study topical magnesium spray provided reprieve which mirrored those experienced by those that already use Soothe Magnesium Spray from Madrigal Creatives while providing hope for others.
Customers with Fibromyalgia that use Soothe Magnesium Spray have reported that Soothe is an important part of their Fibromyalgia management and they are in a more positive emotional-physiologic state as a result.
To learn more about Madrigal Creatives and how they are on a quest to have you experience the benefits of Living More visit Madrigalcreatives.com
Media Manager
Madrigal Holdings LLC
+1 (831) 673-1334
email us here