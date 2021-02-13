Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,880 in the last 365 days.

Couriers Lie-in on Valentines Day

XeroE to take depot to their couriers so they get a lie in on Valentines Day. And a Hot Chocolate

LONDON, UK, February 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After such a cold week on the streets of London, XeroE has decided to show just how much they love their bike and cargo bike riders. They have braved the freezing weather delivering thousands of parcels each day without polluting London’s air.

Valentine’s Day is XeroE’s busiest day ever with thousands of gifts and Bloom & Wild flowers ready to be delivered. But, instead of making the early trip to the XeroE depot, their managers will be taking their parcels for the day to them – using newly acquired electric vans. So they’ll be getting a lie in - and a hot chocolate to get them going to deliver Love across London.., Awwww


About XeroE
Xeroe is London's leading emission free delivery service.
Using bikes, cargo bikes, and electric scooters cars and vans to provide next day and same day sustainable delveries to companies and individuals.
Established in London in 2019 the company operates from hubs in Vauxhall and Whitechapel and opens in Bristol in March 2021.

Steve Evans
Xeroe Ltd
+44 20 3815 6464
steve.evans@xeroe.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Couriers Lie-in on Valentines Day

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.