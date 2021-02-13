Couriers Lie-in on Valentines Day

XeroE to take depot to their couriers so they get a lie in on Valentines Day. And a Hot Chocolate

LONDON, UK, February 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After such a cold week on the streets of London, XeroE has decided to show just how much they love their bike and cargo bike riders. They have braved the freezing weather delivering thousands of parcels each day without polluting London’s air.

Valentine’s Day is XeroE’s busiest day ever with thousands of gifts and Bloom & Wild flowers ready to be delivered. But, instead of making the early trip to the XeroE depot, their managers will be taking their parcels for the day to them – using newly acquired electric vans. So they’ll be getting a lie in - and a hot chocolate to get them going to deliver Love across London.., Awwww



About XeroE

Xeroe is London's leading emission free delivery service.

Using bikes, cargo bikes, and electric scooters cars and vans to provide next day and same day sustainable delveries to companies and individuals.

Established in London in 2019 the company operates from hubs in Vauxhall and Whitechapel and opens in Bristol in March 2021.