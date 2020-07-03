XeroE signs Pedro Martinez

Experienced logistics professional, Pedro Martinez, has joined XeroE as General Manager.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martinez brings masses of logistics and e-commerce experience in both London and New York to the team.

Formerly with Rush Couriers and Pedals Delivery (now part of XeroE) in London and XPO Logistics in New York.

With a shared vision of helping to clean up London's air he will be responsible for scaling up XeroE's operations across modes - bikes, cargo bikes, and electric cars, vans and scooters. And geographically beginning with other UK cities including Bristol, Bath and Manchester.

During lockdown people became very aware of how clean London's air was. With increasing regulation against polluting vehicles in urban centres more companies and individuals are realising they can also take positive action by making an emission free delivery choice.

XeroE can now provide them with that option for all their urban deliveries.

It's the right thing to do and 68% of consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable products and services.

There is no point in making a product sustainable, using recycled packaging and then delivering it in a diesel van.