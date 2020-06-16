London emission free couriers, XeroE and Pedals-Delivery merge

From 16th June operating under the XeroE brand we will be adding electric cars vans and scooters alongside the experienced Pedals bike and cargo bike teams.

LONDON, UK, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XeroE and Pedals merge to extend emission free delivery offer

throughout London.

Pedals was formed in 2015 and has long pioneered sustainable deliveries using bikes and cargo bikes. From 16th June operating under the XeroE brand we will be adding electric cars vans and scooters alongside the experienced Pedals team.

Richa Bhalla, founder of Pedals, who will continue to advise the business, commented “XeroE’s acquisition of Pedals provides a major growth opportunity through the extended service offering to our clients. This means all their local deliveries can finally be fully sustainable”.

XeroE co-founder and CEO, Steve Evans said “The one good thing to come out of the lockdown is the huge increase in awareness of how clean London’s air can be. Our goal is to help keep it that way by helping businesses make all their deliveries emission free and drastically reduce pollution levels”.

Press enquiries:

steve.evans@xeroe.co.uk