Frost Shades Window Films Franchise Surges Ahead of 2021 Expansion Plans

Fast-growing residential and commercial window tinting franchise ahead of pace to open 100 locations in three years

The demand is unbelievable and exceeded our expectations, making it an excellent franchise to own” — Thomas Scott

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frost Shades High Performance Window Films has exceeded its 2020-2021 growth plans and is expecting to reach 100 locations by 2023. Frost Shades is a Home Based Franchise Group service brand that added 7 locations in 2020, has another 14 opening in the first quarter of 2021 and expects to be at 45 units by the end of 2021.

Frost Shades has been earning some positive industry attention: FranchiseGator, a leading franchise directory, ranked Frost Shades as #11 in its list of top franchises to buy in 2021. Frost Shades has also become the top referred franchise brand with the Business Alliance, Inc. franchise brokerage network.

Frost Shades is the only national brand focused on exclusively selling and installing high-performance window films for homes and businesses. The window film market has been growing year over year and is driven by the movement for daylighting in interior spaces and demand for more energy-efficient homes and buildings.

“Frost Shades is a popular, low-cost franchise because it solves problems in both residential and commercial settings,” said Thomas Scott, Co-founder and COO of Home Based Franchise Group, owner of Frost Shades. “Some homeowners need our product because there’s too much glare in their house, some people need it to protect against UV rays, some people want privacy and some people want to save money on their energy bills – and that’s just on the residential side. On the commercial side, there are conference rooms, storefronts, office doors, security films and more. The demand is unbelievable and exceeded our expectations, making it an excellent franchise to own.”

The recent pandemic greatly increased the number of people looking to start a business, and according to Google trends data, the interest in franchise ownership is up 150% from pre-COVID levels. The most popular franchise opportunities are home service brands with a total investment below $50,000 and with a realistic opportunity to generate higher margins and positive cash flow. Frost Shades is quickly becoming the top brand to buy at this price point.

Home Based Franchise Group CEO Leo Goldberger and Scott launched two other service brands in 2020, Dryer Vent Squad, a dryer vent cleaning franchise and Magnetainment, a low-cost franchise that provides photo magnets for parties and events. All three Home Based Franchise Group brands are growing in 2021.

To learn more about Frost Shades and our franchise opportunities in the home service space, visit www.frostshadesfranchise.com.

