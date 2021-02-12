Donation from Estate of Senior Military Officer to Healing Arizona Veterans
The estate of a retired senior military officer from Phoenix Arizona made a significant donation to support the treatment of veterans suffering from Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and PTSD. Making this the second largest Healing Arizona Veterans donor. While alive, this senior officer believed in supporting these veterans with any effective therapy that might alleviate their suffering. He became aware that HBOT, as an alternative therapy, would achieve this goal. The donation will fully treat between 8 and 15 veterans depending on the severity of their injuries - utilizing HBOT and adjunctive therapies. These therapies have been life-changing for the veterans. View and hear testimonials for stories of changed lives.
About Healing Arizona Veterans
Healing Arizona Veterans uses donations to sponsor the treatment of military veterans suffering from wartime TBI and PTSD. The treatment utilizes Hyperbaric Oxygen (HBOT) and adjunctive therapies at private facilities.
Healing Arizona Veterans (HAV) will pay to treat veterans at privately operated HBOT facilities. The costs to fully treat a veteran are $12,000 (80 sessions at $150 per session). HAV will begin treating veterans as the donations come in. HAV will track cost and clinical indicators, before and after the treatment, utilizing mainly objective measures (MRI-DTI, Thermograms, Sleep patterns, and others). After the first 50 veterans are treated, the results will be compiled and made available to current and future donors to demonstrate the returns they are receiving for their donations – “Treat and Track”.
Veterans will be evaluated for treatment based on the extent of their brain injury. They will also be assessed on their exposure to burn pit toxins. Burn Pit Exposure is increasingly recognized as a significantly aggravating factor exacerbating the symptoms of TBI with associated PTSD. These patients will be treated with HBOT and adjunctive therapies (IV Therapy, supplements and Infrared sauna), which will help in making HBOT treatment more effective.
