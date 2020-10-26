Kendra Scott store in the Chandler Fashion Center supporting Healing Arizona Veterans (HAV) on Veterans Day
Kendra Scott store in the Chandler Fashion Center supporting Healing Arizona Veterans (HAV) on Veterans Day November 11, 2020
Kendra Scott store in the Chandler Fashion Center will be donating 20% of sales on Veterans Day (November 10th 12:00AM - November 11th at 11:59PM) to Healing Arizona Veterans, a charity that sponsors the treatment of brain injured veterans.
The Kendra Scott store supporting HAV is located at 3111 W Chandler Blvd #1208, Chandler, AZ 85226, 480-878-6187. Please use the giveback code GIVEBACK-06RV when making purchases on-line or in-store
About Kendra Scott:
Kendra Scott is a jewelry store established in 2002. Their motto is “We make a choice to see the good in every day – in the mirror, in each other, and in our communities. When we see the good that’s possible, together, we can create it.” The enterprise provides philanthropy to communities - “We believe in a world in which all women and children live their brightest, healthiest, and most empowered lives”. Learn more about Kendra Scott at www.kendrascott.com
About Healing Arizona Veterans (HAV):
HAV was established as a 501c3 charity in 2017. It sponsors the treatment of brain injured veterans using Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy and adjunctive therapies, at two private locations, NorthStar HBOT in Tucson, and HBOT of Arizona in Phoenix. All HAV Board members and staff are volunteers. As such, 95% plus of all donations are used for treatment.
Healing Arizona Veterans (HAV) has the goal of raising $1.2 million to sponsor the treatment of 100 veterans suffering from war related brain injuries. It costs $12,000 to provide this life changing treatment for each veteran. There are approximately 13,000 veterans suffering from TBI in Arizona.
HAV Achievements:
Since its establishment in 2017, HAV has raised over $270,000 in private donations. These donations provided treatment for eleven war injured veterans, plus another 10 in-process of being treated, with new potential patients requesting treatment weekly. HAV’s goal is to raise $1.2 million to treat 100 brain injured veterans
Additional information can be found at http://www.healingarizonaveterans.org/
