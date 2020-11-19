Healing Arizona Veterans Year end virtual fund-raiser
Healing Arizona Veterans is holding a virtual fund-raiser in support of its mission to sponsor the treatment of war veterans suffering from TBI, PTSD and PCS.ARIZONA, USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healing Arizona’s virtual fundraiser (November and December 2020)
Healing Arizona Veterans (HAV) is holding a virtual fund-raiser in support of its mission to sponsor the treatment of war veterans suffering from traumatic brain injury (TBI), PTSD and Post-concussion Syndrome (PCS). The treatment utilizes Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) and adjunctive therapies at two private facilities in Arizona.
It costs $12,000 to fully treat injured veterans and HAV’s goal is to treat 100 veterans. Your donations are critical to this cause as these therapies are not currently offered by the Veterans Administration or covered by insurance. You can donate vehicles, cash, or through Amazon Smile. Over 96% of your donations will be used for treatment as the Board and Senior staff are volunteers.
With the help of its generous donors, HAV has raised over $320,000 and treated 19 veterans fully.
The virtual fundraiser videos are available at www.healingarizonaveterans.org/news where you will learn about HBOT and HAV, listen to testimonials by treated veterans and donate to the cause.
